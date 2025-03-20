HEADLINES

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Miracle Escape From Major Accident Revealed By Stephen Graham

By Abidoon Nadeem

Actor Stephen Graham has shared a behind-the-scenes story about how he nearly caused a serious injury to Leonardo DiCaprio while filming Gangs of New York.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 19, Graham, 51, recalled how he got into trouble after taking control of a golf cart on set. “Leo used to drive a golf cart… so I asked him for a go,” he said. DiCaprio agree

As they drove downhill at Cinecittà Studios in Rome, Graham attempted to shift the cart into reverse, locking the back wheels. “The whole thing just started to fall… but in slow motion,” he explained. DiCaprio, realizing the impending crash, could only react in shock, yelling, “What the f—?”

For a moment, it appeared that the cart might land on DiCaprio’s leg, but he managed to jump out just in time. “He just managed to get out of the way,” Graham recalled, avoiding what could have been a disastrous injury.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Stephen Graham starred alongside each other in Gangs Of New York(2002) – Photo: Photo 12/Alamy

The incident earned Graham the nickname “Ani”—short for “animal”—from McCowen. The Adolescence star laughed about the mishap, admitting that while it could have gone horribly wrong, it remains one of his most unforgettable on-set moments.

