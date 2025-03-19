Prince Harry’s Drug Use Exposed In Unsealed Documents Amid US Visa Problem

Documents related to Prince Harry’s US visa application have been unsealed following a court order, but they remain heavily redacted, offering limited insight into what was disclosed on the Duke of Sussex’s immigration form. The release of these documents was prompted by a freedom of information request from the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank based in Washington, DC.

The foundation has alleged that Prince Harry concealed his past drug use, which, according to US visa regulations, should have disqualified him from obtaining a visa. The allegations stem from admissions in Harry’s memoir Spare, where he revealed using substances such as cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushrooms.

The US visa application form specifically inquires about past and current drug use, with such admissions potentially leading to visa rejections. However, immigration officers have discretion in making decisions based on additional factors.

The released documents do not include Prince Harry’s visa form itself but consist of supporting declarations and court transcripts from the Heritage Foundation’s legal challenge. These documents revealed that US authorities had previously argued that making Harry’s visa records public could expose him to harassment.

A chief freedom of information officer within the US Department for Homeland Security (DHS) argued that releasing this information could subject Harry to harm from the public or media. The declaration emphasized that revealing his visa status could lead to unwanted media attention and harassment.

Sam Dewey from the Heritage Foundation expressed frustration with the limited information provided, claiming that the DHS had not fully disclosed all relevant documents. He hinted that further legal action could follow, accusing Prince Harry of benefiting from his wealth and status in securing residency in the US.

In his memoir, Harry discussed his early drug use, including trying cocaine at 17, though he stated it did not bring him lasting happiness. He also spoke of marijuana providing him with relief, in contrast to his experience with cocaine.

The court’s decision to release the documents came after a 2024 ruling that there was insufficient public interest in disclosing Harry’s immigration records. The Heritage Foundation challenged this ruling, advocating for greater transparency.

Prince Harry, who moved to the US in 2020 with his wife Meghan after stepping down from royal duties, has not publicly disclosed the visa he used to enter the country. The duchess, however, is a US citizen. Former President Donald Trump previously ruled out deporting Prince Harry, commenting that the prince had “enough problems with his wife.”