Watch As NASA Astronauts ‘Butch and Suni’ Return to Earth After Extended ISS Mission

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams have finally returned to Earth after an extended nine-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Their journey back concluded with a dramatic re-entry into the atmosphere followed by a smooth splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida, aided by four parachutes deployed from their SpaceX capsule.

As the capsule floated on the water, a pod of dolphins was seen circling it, adding a surreal touch to their homecoming. Once the recovery ship retrieved the spacecraft, Wilmore, Williams, and their fellow crew members, including NASA astronaut Nick Hague and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, were greeted with smiles and waves as they were helped out of the capsule.

Originally planned as an eight-day mission, the astronauts’ stay aboard the ISS was extended due to technical malfunctions with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft, which had been scheduled for their return. “It is awesome to have Crew-9 home, just a beautiful landing,” said Joel Montalbano, deputy associate administrator of NASA’s Space Operations Mission Directorate. He commended the astronauts’ resilience and thanked SpaceX for ensuring their safe return.

A Long Journey Home

The astronauts’ journey back took 17 hours, culminating in their parachute-assisted landing. Upon returning to solid ground, the astronauts were assisted onto stretchers—a standard procedure after long-duration space missions due to the effects of weightlessness on the body. They will now undergo medical evaluations before being reunited with their families.

British astronaut Helen Sharman, who was the first Briton in space, spoke about the significance of their return, emphasizing the joy of reuniting with loved ones after a long time away.

Boeing Starliner Setback

Wilmore and Williams’ mission extended longer than planned after the Boeing Starliner spacecraft, initially intended for their return, encountered technical issues. Although Starliner was tested with a crew in June 2024, it was not deemed safe for their return, forcing NASA to send it back empty in September. NASA then arranged for the astronauts’ return on the next scheduled SpaceX flight in late September. This meant the astronauts had to wait an additional six months for their ride home, prolonging their time in orbit.

Life on the ISS

Despite the unexpected extension, Wilmore and Williams embraced their time aboard the ISS, participating in various scientific experiments, spacewalks, and station maintenance. Notably, Suni Williams broke the record for the most time spent outside the ISS by a female astronaut.

During the Christmas holiday, the crew, dressed in Santa hats and reindeer antlers, sent festive messages to Earth, making the best of their time away from family.

Rehabilitation After Spaceflight

Upon their return, Wilmore and Williams will be transferred to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston for medical evaluations. Time in space has significant effects on the body, including bone density loss, muscle atrophy, and fluid shifts that affect vision. NASA will create a specialized exercise regimen to help the astronauts re-adjust to Earth’s gravity.

As British astronaut Tim Peake explained, the first few days back on Earth can be physically punishing, as the body adapts from the easy floating of space to the intense gravity on Earth.

Looking Forward to Life Back on Earth

Both astronauts have expressed excitement about returning to life on Earth. Suni Williams mentioned looking forward to reuniting with her family, her dogs, and feeling Earth again by jumping into the ocean.