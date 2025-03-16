Kate Middleton’s Stunning Photos Released After England’s Victory Over Wales

Kensington Palace has released stunning new photos of Princess Kate following her friendly rivalry with Prince William at the Wales vs. England Six Nations match.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended Saturday’s game, supporting opposing teams in their respective roles as rugby patrons. William, as Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), backed Wales, while Kate, Patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU), cheered for England.

England delivered a dominant performance, securing a 68-14 bonus-point victory over Wales, keeping their Six Nations title hopes alive. Reuters reported that England’s display was one of their best in years, finishing second in the tournament behind France.

Following the match, Kensington Palace shared a heartwarming photo of Kate and William on Instagram Stories. Additional photos showed the princess meeting England players after their victory.

The images were released with the caption, “Great performance today @englandrugby,” celebrating the team’s impressive win.