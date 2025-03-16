Tom Cruise And Ana De Armas Spotted Together Again In London Amid Relationship Rumors

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were seen together again in London, arriving at the London Heliport by helicopter on Friday, March 14.

The Top Gun: Maverick star, 62, and Blonde actress, 36, kept it casual for the outing. Cruise wore black jeans with a brown button-down shirt, while de Armas paired a white tee with jeans, white sneakers, and a black trench coat. The duo appeared in good spirits, chatting and laughing with staff at the heliport.

This marks the second time in two days that Cruise and de Armas have been spotted at the same location. They were also seen together at the heliport on Thursday night. Their latest sighting follows a previous outing in London last month, when they were photographed leaving a restaurant on February 13.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that their dinner was strictly business, noting that they were discussing potential collaborations with their agents and had “no romantic connection, just friends.”

De Armas has previously praised Cruise’s stunt work, calling it “mind-blowing” in a 2023 interview. She acknowledged that she isn’t on his level yet but understands the thrill of action sequences, adding, “It’s demanding and painful, but also rewarding.”

Cruise is currently gearing up for the release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, set to hit theaters on May 23. When asked whether the film will conclude Ethan Hunt’s story, he remained tight-lipped, teasing, “You gotta see the movie.”

Reps for both actors have not commented on their recent outings, but their frequent London meet-ups continue to fuel speculation about a potential future collaboration.