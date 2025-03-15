Tom Hardy Inches Closer To Becoming Next James Bond With Latest Movie Release

Tom Hardy’s latest action-packed thriller, Havoc, is generating major buzz ahead of its April 25 release on Netflix, with fans already speculating that his intense performance proves he could be the next James Bond.

Directed by Gareth Evans (The Raid, Gangs of London), Havoc follows Hardy as Walker, a relentless detective navigating a dangerous criminal underworld after a drug deal spirals out of control. As he attempts to rescue a politician’s estranged son, Walker finds himself targeted by crime syndicates, corrupt officials, and even his own colleagues.

The film’s teaser trailer has fueled excitement, with fans calling it “intense” and “gritty.” One user on X praised Hardy’s performance, saying, “Tom Hardy did an amazing job with Havoc.” Another added, “Hardy and Evans teaming up feels solid—this thriller is going to be a hit.”

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Shadow and Bone’s Jessie Mei Li, Justified: City Primeval’s Timothy Olyphant, and Godfather of Harlem star Forest Whitaker. Other cast members include Justin Cornwell (The Umbrella Academy), Luis Guzmán (Wednesday), Michelle Waterson from the UFC, and Sunny Pang (Code of Law).

Photo: Netflix

Netflix recently unveiled first-look images, showcasing Hardy in intense action scenes, further heightening anticipation. Fans have praised the film’s dark, realistic tone, with one calling it “exactly what I’ve been waiting for—Tom Hardy and gritty action.”

Hardy, who also serves as a producer, is no stranger to high-stakes, physically demanding roles, and his performance in Havoc has sparked fresh debates over whether he should be the next James Bond. As the release date approaches, excitement continues to grow, with many predicting that Havoc will be one of Netflix’s biggest action hits of the year.