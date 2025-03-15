Entertainment

Donald Trump Jr. Breaks His Silence On Ex Vanessa Trump’s Relationship With Tiger Woods

By Web Desk

Donald Trump Jr. is fully supportive of his ex-wife Vanessa Trump’s new romance with golf legend Tiger Woods, according to a source.

An insider told Page Six that Trump Jr. has no issues with the relationship, especially given Woods’ positive rapport with his father, former President Donald Trump. “He approves of their romance and is fully supportive,” the source said. “As long as Tiger treats Vanessa and their kids with respect, he’s good with it.”

Trump Jr. and Vanessa, both 47, were married in 2005 and divorced in 2018. They co-parent five children: Kai, 17, Donald III, 16, Tristan, 13, Spencer, 12, and Chloe, 10. Woods, 49, has two children, Sam and Charlie, from his previous marriage to Elin Nordegren.

While Vanessa and Woods’ relationship is still developing, sources say it has the potential to become more serious. “They started as friends, but their connection grew over time,” the insider shared. “They both understand public scrutiny, prefer to keep their personal lives private, and have similar values.”

Woods, who has faced publicized relationship struggles in the past, is reportedly in a stable place with Vanessa. “She’s level-headed, avoids drama, and is a good match for him,” the source added. Neither Vanessa nor Woods has publicly commented on their relationship, but speculation continues as their romance evolves.

