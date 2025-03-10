George Clooney Looks Unrecognizable After Drastic Makeover | Photos

George Clooney turned heads over the weekend as he debuted a dramatic new hair color while out for lunch with Amal Clooney in New York City. The 63-year-old actor, known for his signature silver hair, sported noticeably darker locks, likely for his upcoming Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck.

Clooney’s Bold New Look

Dressed in a stylish leather jacket, chinos, and white Adidas sneakers, Clooney looked effortlessly cool as he and Amal left Raoul’s, a French restaurant in SoHo. Meanwhile, Amal, 47, was equally chic in flared trousers, a cropped check-print blazer, and oversized sunglasses.

The couple, who married in 2014 and share seven-year-old twins, have been spending time in NYC as Clooney prepares for the Winter Garden Theater production next month.

Photo: BrosNYC / BACKGRID

A Quiet Life Away From Hollywood

Despite their high-profile careers, the Clooneys prefer a quieter lifestyle when away from the city. They split their time between their homes in England, Lake Como, and a secluded chateau in Provence, France.



Photo: BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Reflecting on his life outside Hollywood, Clooney told The New York Times, “Growing up in Kentucky, all I wanted to do was get away from a farm. Now I find myself back in that life—I drive a tractor and all those things. It’s the best chance at a normal life.”



Photo: Getty Images

For now, Broadway and a bold new look have Clooney embracing city life, but his latest transformation proves he’s always ready for a new chapter.