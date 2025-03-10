John Goodman Suffers Major Injury On Set of Tom Cruise’s New Thriller, Production Delayed

John Goodman, 72, sustained a hip injury while filming Tom Cruise’s upcoming thriller Judy, directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, at Pinewood Studios. The incident required immediate medical attention, leading to a brief halt in production.

Production Resumes After Goodman’s Recovery

A Warner Bros. spokesperson confirmed that filming will resume next week following Goodman’s full recovery, though details of the injury remain undisclosed. According to The Sun, the actor’s pelvis and leg may have also been affected, but he was not filming a scene at the time.

Despite the setback, Judy—which stars Tom Cruise as a megalomaniac trying to save humanity—remains on track. The film also features Jesse Plemons and Riz Ahmed.

Goodman’s Journey to Health and Career Resurgence

Goodman, an Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award-winning actor, is widely recognized for his roles in Coen brothers films and TV classics like Roseanne and The Conners. Over the past decade, he has lost over 200 pounds, focusing on sobriety and wellness since overcoming alcoholism in 2007.

The actor credits his wife of 36 years, Annabeth Hartzog, and a strict health regimen with helping him turn his life around.

With Goodman’s recovery underway, the film’s production remains on schedule, and fans can expect to see him back on screen soon.