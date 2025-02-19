NATIONAL

Policeman guarding polio team killed in Bajaur attack

By Staff Report

BAJAUR/PESHAWAR: Armed assailants shot dead a police official guarding polio vaccinators on Wednesday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district, the police said.

“Two motorcycle riders opened fire … as a result, the police officer died on the spot, but the polio team remained unharmed,” Niaz Muhammad, a police officer in Bajaur district, told AFP.

Pakistan’s Bajaur is a bordering district and shares a long 52-kilometre border with neighboring Afghanistan.

The start of the polio campaign had been delayed in the district for security reasons, after a rise in militant attacks in the area, said senior police official Waqas Rafiq.

“Despite the attack, the campaign continues in all areas [of the district] except the site of the incident,” he said.

Polio has resurged in Pakistan, with two cases reported so far this year, and at least 73 polio infections last year, compared to six in 2023.

Polio mostly affects children under five and sometimes causes lifelong paralysis but can easily be prevented by the oral administration of a few drops of vaccine.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries where polio is endemic and militants have for decades targeted vaccination teams and their security escorts.

Over the past decade, hundreds of police officers and health workers have been killed in the country by militants.

