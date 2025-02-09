Ajoka pays tribute to Madeeha Gauhar on 69th birthday

LAHORE: Ajoka Theatre’s founding director, the legendary Madeeha Gauhar, was fondly remembered on her 69th birthday at a heartfelt gathering on Saturday evening.

The intimate ceremony, held in her honour, brought together Ajoka’s core team, Friends of Ajoka, and members of Madeeha Gauhar’s family to pay tribute to her enduring legacy in theatre.

Veteran theatre activist and Madeeha Gauhar’s close friend, Kewal Dhaliwal, director of the Amritsar’s well known theatre group, Manch Rang Manch, participated in the in the event and reminisced about his decades-long personal and professional association with her.

He highlighted Madeeha Gauhar’s invaluable contributions to theatre as a medium for social change, emphasizing how she effectively used the theatre to foster cross-border connections and present thought-provoking narratives. He further shared that theatre lovers in Indian Punjab hold her in high esteem and continue to cherish her remarkable contribution to the performing arts.

Ajoka Executive Director Shahid Nadeem, Chairperson Zara Salman, and General Secretary Sohail Warraich also shared their reflections, along with heartfelt tributes from her family members, including Madeeha’s son and founder of Ajoka Institute Nirvaan Nadeem, her nieces Neha Gauhar, and Arzoo Gauhar.

They celebrated her visionary leadership, unwavering passion, and lifelong commitment to promoting meaningful and socially relevant theatre in Pakistan and beyond. Ajoka core team members Naseem Abbas and Luke Kelwin also spoke on the occasion, sharing their cherished memories and admiration for her work.

Earlier during the week Ajoka Institute’s “Art of Acting Batch 27 students showcased their talent for the first time with two compelling short plays based on women rights, entitled “Sharam di Gall”and “Dhee Rani” at Alhamra Hall 3 on February 6 under the direction of Nirvaan Nadeem.

These plays, originally performed over 25 years ago, continue to resonate today, highlighting pressing social issues that remain relevant. Ajoka Institute Director Nirvaan Nadeem emphasized the need for collective awareness, stating that women still face the same challenges they did decades ago, making these performances a timely reminder of the need for social change. Ajoka also encouraged the actors with certificates on their successful completion of acting course in the concluding ceremony.

Continuing its tradition of impactful original plays, Ajoka Theatre will present its acclaimed play “Bala King”on February 10 at Ali Institute Auditorium on Ferozpur Road.

Ajoka Theatre remains committed to using theatre as a platform for dialogue, social awareness, and artistic excellence, keeping the legacy of Madeeha Gauhar alive for future generations.