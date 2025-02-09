NATIONAL

Azma Bokhari mocks PTI’s Swabi rally as ‘flop show’

Punjab Information Minister criticizes the party over failure to gather even 5,000 people

By Staff Report
  • Alleges KP’s provincial government employees were made to mark attendance at the event

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Sunday described the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Swabi rally a ‘flop show,’ criticizing that the party failed to attract 5,000 people despite using official resources.

Talking to the media, Azma Bokhari said the people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had rejected PTI founder’s politics of “unrest and chaos.”

She alleged that government employees were made to mark attendance at the event, yet turnout remained low.

“Junaid Akbar has failed his first political test miserably, while Ali Amin Gandapur once again resorted to crudeness to please PTI’s founder,” she remarked.

She further claimed that Punjab’s youth were benefitting from initiatives such as electric bikes and scholarships, and that KP’s young population deserved the same opportunities.

She announced that PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz would soon introduce scholarships for students in the province.

Bokhari added that after the failed uprisings of May 9 and November 26, the public had grown weary of PTI’s protest-driven politics, asserting that Pakistan was on a path to recovery under Sharifs leadership.

On February 8, PTI staged a rally in Swabi, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, to observe “Black Day”, marking one year since the general elections. The party alleges that its mandate during the elections was stolen.

The rally was also attended by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and other party leaders.

Previous article
Meghan Markle’s Unexpected ‘Suits’ Joke Delights Invictus Games Athletes
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Angelina Jolie Clashes With Her Kids Over Plans To Flee Los...

Angelina Jolie is eager to leave Los Angeles behind, but her six children are pushing back against the idea. The actress reportedly wants a...

Meghan Markle Shares Pregnancy Cravings During Canada Trip With Prince Harry

Deepfakes and Artificial Intelligence: A New Challenge for Pakistan

Jennifer Lopez And Kevin Costner Romance Rumors: What’s Really Going On?

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.