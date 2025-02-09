Azma Bokhari mocks PTI’s Swabi rally as ‘flop show’

Alleges KP’s provincial government employees were made to mark attendance at the event

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Sunday described the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Swabi rally a ‘flop show,’ criticizing that the party failed to attract 5,000 people despite using official resources.

Talking to the media, Azma Bokhari said the people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had rejected PTI founder’s politics of “unrest and chaos.”

She alleged that government employees were made to mark attendance at the event, yet turnout remained low.

“Junaid Akbar has failed his first political test miserably, while Ali Amin Gandapur once again resorted to crudeness to please PTI’s founder,” she remarked.

She further claimed that Punjab’s youth were benefitting from initiatives such as electric bikes and scholarships, and that KP’s young population deserved the same opportunities.

She announced that PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz would soon introduce scholarships for students in the province.

Bokhari added that after the failed uprisings of May 9 and November 26, the public had grown weary of PTI’s protest-driven politics, asserting that Pakistan was on a path to recovery under Sharifs leadership.

On February 8, PTI staged a rally in Swabi, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, to observe “Black Day”, marking one year since the general elections. The party alleges that its mandate during the elections was stolen.

The rally was also attended by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and other party leaders.