Russell Brand Accused of Sexual Misconduct While Working At The BBC, Investigation Reveals

The BBC has released the findings of its internal investigation into Russell Brand’s behavior during his tenure as a radio presenter, revealing multiple allegations of misconduct. The report, published on Thursday, January 30, concluded that staff felt unable to report Brand’s actions due to his celebrity status, and the broadcaster has since apologized to employees who feared speaking out.

According to Peter Johnston, the BBC’s director of editorial complaints and reviews, eight complaints were filed regarding Brand’s conduct while he worked at Radio 2 and 6 Music between 2006 and 2008. However, only two were officially lodged during his employment. The report found that Brand, now 49, allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior, including urinating into cups in the studio, throwing objects, having sex on the premises—including with a competition winner—and exposing himself to staff and visitors.

One specific incident, involving a woman identified as “Olivia,” alleged that Brand followed her into a bathroom and exposed himself. The report states that this behavior was “fairly common knowledge” and was even joked about among staff, a response Johnston called “unacceptable for something so serious.”

The investigation also uncovered claims that Brand had a relationship with a 16-year-old, identified as “Alice,” during which he allegedly arranged for BBC-funded drivers to transport her from school to his home. The report determined that if this occurred, it was likely without the direct knowledge of BBC staff who booked the cars.

Johnston’s findings described a culture in which many BBC employees, particularly those in junior roles, felt that reporting Brand’s behavior was futile. “Many interviewees believed, rightly or wrongly, that Russell Brand would always get his way and therefore they stayed silent,” the report noted.

The BBC acknowledged its failure to adequately address concerns at the time, stating, “There were compliance inadequacies on some of Russell Brand’s Radio 2 shows, which led to content being aired that would not be broadcast today.” The broadcaster also confirmed that it has been in contact with the Metropolitan Police, which is conducting a separate investigation into sexual assault allegations against Brand.

Brand, who left the BBC in 2008 following a high-profile editorial breach, has consistently denied all allegations, stating that his relationships were “always consensual.” Neither he nor his representatives have commented on the BBC’s latest findings.