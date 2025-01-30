Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Unable To Close Final Chapter Of Their Marriage After Divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are set to split the profits from their $68 million Beverly Hills mansion, which has been on the market for nearly six months without a buyer. The former couple, who finalized their divorce in early January 2025, agreed to divide the final sale price, though exact financial details remain confidential, according to PEOPLE.

The 38,000-square-foot estate, featuring 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a guest penthouse, a 12-car garage, and an indoor sports complex, was initially listed in July 2024 after Lopez and Affleck attempted to sell it off-market. Despite its lavish amenities, the home has struggled to attract buyers. The couple originally purchased the property for just over $60 million in May 2023, meaning a potential profit remains uncertain until the home is sold.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021 after nearly two decades apart, marrying in a Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022, followed by a larger celebration at Affleck’s Georgia estate in August. However, by August 2024, Lopez filed for divorce on their second wedding anniversary, citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple first met in 2002 on the set of Gigli and quickly became one of Hollywood’s most talked-about pairs. Affleck proposed that same year, but after postponing their 2003 wedding due to intense media scrutiny, they eventually called off their engagement in 2004. Their highly publicized reunion two decades later reignited fascination with their relationship, though their second chance at love ultimately ended in divorce.

Now, with their marriage officially dissolved, Lopez and Affleck are focused on finalizing their financial matters, including the sale of their luxurious estate. Until a buyer emerges, their $68 million mansion remains a lingering reminder of their whirlwind romance.