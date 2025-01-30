Meghan Markle Planning A Return To Acting Following Disastrous Failure At Netflix

Fans of Suits received an exciting update after the show’s creator, Aaron Korsh, hinted at the possibility of original cast members, including Meghan Markle, making cameos in the upcoming spinoff, Suits: LA.

During a Q&A session on X (formerly Twitter), Korsh addressed fan expectations for the new show, which is set to premiere on February 23. “Not trying to replace our beloved originals,” he clarified. “Just a new crew working in a different city handling different kinds of cases.” While acknowledging that many fans still want the original cast back, he encouraged them to give the new series a chance. “I can only hope they give Suits: LA an open-minded try. If they do, I really believe they will grow to love it.”

When asked directly about the possibility of original cast members appearing in the spinoff, Korsh responded, “I am open to everything, but we do want to launch these characters on this show.” His comments have sparked speculation about potential guest appearances from Suits alums such as Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, and Meghan Markle.

Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, rose to fame playing paralegal Rachel Zane in the first seven seasons of Suits. She exited the show in 2018 after marrying Prince Harry and stepping into royal life. While she has not acted since, rumors about her return to Hollywood have persisted, especially following the resurgence of Suits on streaming platforms.

Though there’s no confirmation of Markle reprising her role, Korsh’s openness to original cast cameos has given fans hope that she and her former co-stars may reunite on screen once again.