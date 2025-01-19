Vigilance against viruses

AS concerns rise over the new respiratory virus emerging from China, it is important for Pakistan to be vigilant. The human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a significant yet often overlooked virus that poses risk to public health. The HMPV spreads through respiratory droplets and close contact. Its symptoms include fever, cough and breathing difficulty that can lead to severe respiratory illnesses, like pneumonia, in vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly and those with weak immune systems.

In densely populated countries, like Pakistan, the virus has the potential to spread rapidly, burdening already overs-tretched healthcare systems.

The key challenge with HMPV, as with any emerging virus, is the absence of a vaccine or targeted treatment. Prevention is our best defence. As we brace ourselves for the potential spread of the new virus, it is crucial to adopt measures that protect us from all respiratory infections, like frequent hand-washing, mask-wearing, avoiding crowded spaces, and seeking medical care promptly when symptoms surface. Pakistan must also strengthen its surveillance systems, and ensure that the healthcare sector is prepared to handle an outbreak. Public health awareness campaigns are critical in educating people about such threats and encouraging preventive practices.

The emergence of new viruses reminds us of the need for constant vigilance. By learning from past experiences and preparing for all sorts of threats, Pakistan can better safeguard its population.

FATIMA BILAL

ISLAMABAD