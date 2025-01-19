A loan for some

THE government has announced a loan scheme, offering a two per cent interest rate exclusively to officers from the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and the Provincial Management Service (PMS). The decision has raised significant questions about fairness, equality and the principles enshrined in the country’s Constitution.

The government appears to have disregarded the contribution of officers from other crucial cadres, including academicians, who are equally committed to serving the people and ensuring the effective functioning of the state. Excluding them from such a vital benefit is unfair to them, and undermines the spirit of equality and justice that the Constitution guarantees to one and all without exception. Does the government consider officers from other services to be any less deserving of support? This kind of division among the civil servants only fosters resentment, and undermines the morale of dedicated individuals who work tirelessly to cont-ribute to the nation’s progress. The preferential treatment shown to a selected group of officers, at the expense of others, blatantly contradicts the principles of equality. Such actions run contrary to the rules of justice and fairness.

The public service is a collective effort, and the success of the government’s policies and programmes depends on the concerted efforts of officers from all services. It is imperative that the govern-ment reconsiders this decision and extends similar opportunities to all civil servants, regardless of their service cadre.

PROF ABDUL GHANI SOOMRO

SUKKUR