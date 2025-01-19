King Charles receives sad news as Prince William, Kate leave UK

King Charles suffered a big setback amid Prince William and Princess Kate’s foreign trip.

The monarch received disappointing news about the closure of the Firm’s beloved family-run greengrocer Partridges.

According to The Mirror, the owner has decided to close its flagship shop in Chelsea after 53 years.

Notably, the greengrocers were honoured with Royal Warrant by Queen Elizabeth in 1994 and recently the King also presented them with the award.

“They also have supplied goods to the royal family for decades,” the report stated.

The owner of the food brand, John Shepherd shared, “We are very sad to be leaving Chelsea after an incredible 53 years serving local residents. Although our Chelsea chapter is coming to an end, we are looking forward to building Partridges in smaller and more sustainable shop formats across London.”

The statement reads, “We are very proud to have recently achieved carbon neutrality for both our Chelsea and Gloucester Road stores.

“We have received a new Royal Warrant from King Charles and have supported several hundred small artisan businesses by creating and curating the fine food market on Duke of York Square on nearly 1,000 Saturdays. We send all the traders our very best wishes for the future.”

Notably, King Charles suffered personal loss amid reports that Prince William and Catherine took a relaxing trip to the Alps for a skiing trip along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.