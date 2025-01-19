Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘selfless’ decision earns praise

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemed to have won hearts with their latest move despite new shocking claims surfaced in a new report.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who live in Montecito California, were seemingly at risk as wildfires across Southern California raged on, devouring thousands of acres of lands and claiming the lives of several people.

Many people were left homeless as their homes were destroyed in the fires along with their belongings, forcing them to seek shelter with the help of charities.

Last week, the Sussexes made a low-key appearance to help distribute supplies to Eaton fire survivors in Pasadena alongside José Andrés of World Central Kitchen (WCK).

Prior to that they had also made a sizable monetary donation alongside with essential supplies to aide the wildfire relief efforts.

Andrés lauded the couple’s altruistic acts and told People Magazine that he was “just glad that they show up like so many others”.

“I mean, listen, I consider them friends,” the WCK founder and restaurateur said.

He suggested that while Harry and Meghan are in the spotlight mostly in the UK compared to the US, their decision to do what they did was their choice.

“What I can tell you from what I know is that they don’t have to, but they decide to do it,” he said. “Probably, you feel like it’s better that nobody does anything, because nobody criticises you for showing up — but the amazing thing is that they show up.”

He continued, “The hugs I saw [them] give to the people that recognise them and even the people that don’t recognise them, it’s people that just want somebody to listen to them, and give them a hug.”

The remarks come after a wide-ranging Vanity Fair cover story claimed that the Sussexes Montecito neighbours call them the ‘local villains’ for turning their community into a ‘tourist spot’.