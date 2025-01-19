US funding to Taliban government

Last week Elon Musk who has been nominated by US President-elect Donald Trump to lead a new department of Government Efficiency expressed a sense of shock to learn that the USA was providing $40 million to the Taliban government per week.

His attention to this fact was drawn by a former CBS journalist. The journalist while posting a letter written by a senior Republican lawmaker remarked “Imagine giving these terrorists $40 million of your tax money every week? Sounds crazy? Because it is— pure insanity” Elon Musk also posed the question “Are we really sending US taxpayers money to the Taliban?”

A US lawmaker, Tim Burchett, has also written a letter to Donald Trump expressing concern over the foreign aid being given to the interim government in Kabul saying” The USA should not fund its enemies abroad” He further said that it was how the Taliban were being funded and how it planned to fund terrorism around the world.

The foregoing revelations leave no doubt about the USA being a devious superpower. On the one hand it poses as the biggest enemy of terrorism and on the other it supports and finances terrorism to achieve its strategic objectives. The new wave of terrorism against Pakistan is a consequence of the nexus between Indian RAW, TTP and-BLA supported by the Taliban government with possible backing of the USA to sabotage the CPEC. It is part of the ‘Contain China’ policy of the USA with India playing a supportive role. These apprehensions have proven right.

The USA is not funding terrorism emanating from Afghanistan only, but along with its allies it is also responsible for the creation of Daesh also known as IS, which they have been using to promote their strategic global interests. Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and other authentic sources at the global level have also been mentioning US backing for IS.

Kevin Barrett, editor of Veterans Today, in an interview with Press TV on 23 November 2016 said “West has created the terrorist groups for strategic reasons, mainly to destabilize the Middle East in service to the geo-strategic interests of Israel. This has been going on for a long time. The plan for it was laid at the Jerusalem Conference on International Terrorism (JCIT) in 1979 which was convened by Benjamin Netanyahu. It was also participated by a host of high-level Americans . In that conference, they decided that they were eventually going to replace the lost Cold War enemy of communism, which was going to collapse in about a decade, with the civilizational enemy of terrorism. So they went about laying the groundwork for creating this wave of so-called Islamic extremist terrorism and it is really largely made in the USA. The so-called Arab Spring uprisings were “manufactured” at a certain time in order to take advantage of the terrorist groups in Libya and Syria that Western intelligence services had pre-armed and organized in an attempt to destabilize and overthrow the governments of those countries. The uprisings during the Arab Spring were not just popular peaceful demonstrations against unpopular leaders, rather they had been planned in advance to set off the armed conflicts that exist today”.

Former US Army Psychological Warfare Officer Scott Bennett in an interview with Press TV on 14 September 2014 confirmed that Daesh terrorists from North Africa and Persian Gulf countries went into Syria on the checks and dollars, planes and Humvees that the US and Great Britain provided. Referring to the bombing of Daesh by US planes, he said “Now the USA senses the world opinion being turned against it with regards to its interventionism, its policies of militant interventionism are beginning to blow back on them. The USA is taking a quick desperate action to try to obliterate the evidence and destroy everything that may be linked back to them.”

The US patronage of Daesh is also evident from the statement of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassam reported in the media on 9 October 2017 in which he said that USA was serving the interests of Islamic State by preventing the Syrian Army and its allies from advancing in the areas controlled by the IS.

The US-Indian nexus in sabotaging The CPEC is also part of the strategy to check burgeoning Chinese influence in the region and beyond, and offers adequate explanation for Indian refusal to join this mega-economic initiative that seeks to orchestrate shared economic prosperity for the entire region, notwithstanding the fact that both China and Pakistan have invited her to join it.

If ever there was any doubt about this nefarious nexus between the USA and India it was removed by the statement of former US Defense Secretary James Mattis before the Senate Armed Services committee in which he reportedly said “The One Belt, One Road of which CPEC is flagship also goes through disputed territory and I think it itself shows the vulnerability of trying to establish that sort of diktat.”

The emerging scenario in the region is not very encouraging and Pakistan might have to bear the consequences of continued instability in the region and foreign sponsored terrorism within its borders.

Under the circumstances putting our own house in order is absolutely imperative to ward off external dangers. To fight the external dangers, internal unity and solidarity is indispensable. Putting the house in order actually means sorting out internal rifts among the political elements and subduing the anti-state elements through collective efforts and impregnable unity. That is what the National Action Plan (NAP) envisaged. It was devised with the consensus of all the political forces, government and the military establishment.

Instead of indulging in political wrangling and bringing each other down, the political leadership should support the government and the security establishment in putting our own house in order by implementing the NAP.

The burgeoning phenomenon of terrorism can only be eliminated with impregnable national unity and unqualified support to the armed forces and law enforcing agencies which are rendering unparalleled sacrifices to curb this menace. That is how we can thwart nefarious designs of the enemies of the country.