US strategy and Iran’s nuclear programme

For over two decades, certain factions within Washington’s political and strategic circles have advocated for preemptive military action against Iran’s nuclear programme. However, these propositions have consistently been rejected. The rationale for this rejection was straightforward: Iran’s nuclear capabilities were underdeveloped, and the international community was united in demanding Tehran demonstrate the peaceful nature of its nuclear ambitions.

When Iran failed to do so, global consensus facilitated the imposition of significant economic sanctions, which pressured the Iranian regime into negotiations. These measures highlighted the effectiveness of multilateral diplomatic efforts. Today, the arguments against military intervention remain compelling.

A military strike on Iran would likely exacerbate the already fragile security landscape in the Middle East, consume considerable US resources at a time when attention is pivoting to other global regions, and potentially undermine US credibility if the mission were to fail. Furthermore, even the most meticulously planned attacks might achieve only a temporary delay in Iran’s nuclear progress.

A sustainable solution to this issue still hinges on diplomatic engagement, underscoring the enduring value of negotiated agreements over unilateral military actions. However, the case against military action has become increasingly complex. Iran’s nuclear programme has advanced significantly and now possesses many of the essential components for developing a nuclear weapon. Concurrently, Tehran’s geopolitical position has weakened, as evidenced by the deteriorating state of its regional alliances and its vulnerability to repeated Israeli strikes within its borders in 2024.

The international consensus on pressuring Iran has also fractured. Although sanctions remain in place, they are routinely circumvented by nations such as China, India, and Russia. Full enforcement of these sanctions would necessitate robust cooperation from these states, especially China, at a time when US-China relations are characterized by mutual hostility. Additionally, Iran’s strategic ties with Russia have deepened, marked by mutual defense agreements, further complicating efforts to isolate Tehran. In light of these developments, the USA must make a final, concerted effort to negotiate a halt to Iran’s nuclear programme. While diplomacy is the preferred course, Washington must concurrently prepare for the possibility of military action. It is imperative to convey to Iran the seriousness of this potential course of action while actively pursuing a diplomatic resolution.

The necessity of exhausting diplomatic avenues is underscored by the uncertainties surrounding the efficacy of military action. While the USA and its allies may possess the technical capability to target Iran’s principal nuclear facilities, the complete eradication of all nuclear material and infrastructure is far from assured. Iran could preemptively relocate or conceal highly enriched uranium, ensuring the preservation of critical components for bomb production. Moreover, a military strike by a declared nuclear power like the USA could inadvertently legitimize Tehran’s pursuit of its own nuclear deterrent, further escalating regional tensions. Historical precedents reinforce the limitations of military interventions in curbing nuclear proliferation.

For instance, the 1981 Israeli bombing of Iraq’s Osirak reactor did not terminate Iraq’s nuclear ambitions; instead, it intensified the country’s efforts in subsequent years. Similarly, although the 2007 bombing of Syria’s al-Kibar reactor may have delayed its nuclear programme, the ongoing Syrian civil war complicates any assessment of the strike’s long-term efficacy. Iran’s extensive expertise in nuclear technology means that even a comprehensive attack would at best achieve a temporary setback, necessitating repeated strikes to maintain pressure.

To effectively dismantle Iran’s nuclear ambitions, the United States would likely need to expand its military objectives to include targeting Iran’s broader security infrastructure or even pursuing regime change. Such endeavours would demand a sustained commitment of resources and political will, raising significant questions about the feasibility and ethical implications of such actions.

Furthermore, initiating military strikes could foreclose future diplomatic opportunities, particularly if the Iranian regime interprets these actions as an existential threat. A military campaign against Iran would impose significant economic and strategic burdens on the USA.Current reports of ammunition shortages and strained missile defense systems underscore the challenges of sustaining another major conflict. These resource constraints are further exacerbated by ongoing geopolitical crises, including Russia’s war in Ukraine and escalating tensions over Taiwan. Additionally, a unilateral US strike on Iran might alienate key allies and partners, particularly in Europe and the Global South, as well as within the Middle East itself.

The absence of broad international support would complicate efforts to manage the conflict’s aftermath and mitigate its broader regional implications. Despite the challenges, there are reasons for cautious optimism regarding the potential for a diplomatic resolution. Historical instances, such as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), demonstrate the capacity of negotiations to effectively constrain Iran’s nuclear program.

The JCPOA imposed stringent limits on Iran’s nuclear activities and established robust monitoring mechanisms, resulting in substantial curbs on Tehran’s capabilities. Although the agreement’s collapse was precipitated by the Trump Administration’s withdrawal, its initial success highlights the potential efficacy of negotiated agreements. Rebuilding trust and crafting a new agreement would require significant diplomatic effort and creative problem-solving. Key issues to address include the scope of constraints on Iran’s nuclear program, the inclusion of provisions related to Iran’s regional behavior, and the nature of sanctions relief and security assurances. Multilateral negotiations involving additional stakeholders may enhance the agreement’s legitimacy and durability but would also introduce complexities, particularly given current global tensions.

If diplomatic efforts fail, the USA must be prepared to confront the implications of a nuclear-armed Iran. Although Iran’s nuclear weapons would not pose an immediate existential threat to the USA, their proliferation could destabilize the region, triggering arms races and increasing the likelihood of nuclear conflict. Moreover, the potential for nuclear technology to fall into the hands of non-state actors or terrorist groups amplifies the risks associated with Iran’s nuclear ambitions. A targeted military campaign could yield strategic benefits by depleting Iran’s resources and limiting its ability to threaten US interests. However, such action would need to be part of a broader strategy to ensure regional stability and prevent further escalation. Measures to mitigate civilian casualties and unintended collateral damage would be critical in maintaining international legitimacy and minimizing backlash.

The USA faces a complex and precarious dilemma regarding Iran’s nuclear programme. While the risks and costs of military action are substantial, the consequences of inaction could be equally dire. Diplomacy remains the most viable path forward, offering the potential for a sustainable resolution that addresses both nuclear and regional security concerns. Nevertheless, Washington must simultaneously prepare for the eventuality of military action, ensuring that it is both strategically sound and ethically justifiable. By balancing these approaches, the USA can navigate the intricate challenges posed by Iran’s nuclear ambitions and contribute to broader regional and global stability.