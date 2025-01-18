Punjab Police gear up for guarding matches of Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE: Punjab Police have started preparations for making foolproof security arrangements for Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to start in Pakistan from February 22, 2025, according to the Police spokesperson.

According to the police’s spokesperson, 12,564 officers and personnel will be deployed for the Champions Trophy matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Around 7618 policemen including officials and officers will be deployed for matches in Lahore, while 4535 cops will perform duties for matches in Rawalpindi, while 411 officers and personnel of special branch will be appointed during the events in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

The matches of the Champions Trophy will also be monitored from the air and the support of the army and the Rangers will also be sought.

All players will be given security like state guests and the security plan will be finalized soon. All routes will be monitored by Safe City cameras. The residences and routes of the players will also be monitored with cameras. The first match in Lahore will be played on February 22, while the first match in Rawalpindi will be played on February 25, police officials said.

IGP chairs an important meeting

Meanwhile, Punjab IG Police Dr Usman Anwar chaired an important meeting Central Police Office to review the security arrangements for the ICC Champions Trophy matches, Chinese and foreign nationals, embassies, and financial institutions, as well as the rate of challan cases, key performance indicators (KPIs), hardcore policing, traffic management, and the performance of khidmat centers.

The meeting, attended by Additional IG South Punjab, all RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs via video link, also discussed law and order handling, crime control, investigation matters, and progress on addressing complaints received on 1787.

Addressing the meeting, the IGP said that the protection of women, children, and vulnerable segments of society, as well as the provision of justice and services, should be the top priority. He further instructed that RPOs and DPOs ensure a monitoring mechanism and adherence to timelines for resolving complaints received on 1787. He also directed an acceleration of actions against livestock and electricity theft, drug trade, and illegal weapons.

On this occasion, the IGP also instructed that the security of foreign embassies, police stations, training centers and offices, sensitive installations, and locations be enhanced. The meeting was also attended by Additional IG Punjab, Additional IG Operations Punjab, Additional IG Investigation, DIG Operations, and AIG Operations, along with relevant officers.

‘28th Anniversary of Session Court Lahore Bombing’

Meanwhile, on the 28th anniversary of the Session Court Lahore incident, Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar paid rich tribute to the police martyrs, saying, “We salute the great sons who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.” The IGP further said that the memory of the martyrs of the Session Court incident will always remain fresh in hearts of the nation. He added that Punjab Police is a force that has over 1,650 martyrs, and the sacrifices of these police martyrs will never be forgotten. The IG Police said that every policeman of Punjab Police is a front-line force in the protection of the country and against terrorists.

Dr Usman Anwar also said that the welfare of the families of police martyrs is a top priority.

On this day in 1997, 14 officers and personnel of Punjab Police laid down their lives at the Session Court, including two Sub-Inspectors, one ASI, and 11 constables.