Unifying learning systems

Education, the bedrock of any society, is at stake in Pakistan. Divisions within our educational framework — Cambridge, public and madrassa systems — mirror and perpetuate the social and economic divides that fragment our social fabric.

Our current system is marked by glaring inequalities. Elite Cambridge schools, though producing globally competitive individuals, remain inaccessible to the majority. Public schools, plagued by inadequate resources and outdated teaching methods, fail to equip students with skills for the modern world. Meanwhile, the madrassa system, though offering religious education, often lacks integration with contemporary subjects, leaving students at a disadvantage in an increasingly interconnected and technological world.

This fragmented approach not only creates disparities in knowledge and skills but also fosters divisions in society, with students from different systems growing up with divergent worldviews.

We need a comprehensive reform of our educational structure to ensure inclusivity, equity and quality across all systems. Key steps include:

Introducing a Uniform National Curriculum with essential subjects — science, mathematics, languages and ethics — should be standardised across all systems, ensuring equal opportunities for students irrespective of their background. Investing in training programmes to equip teachers with modern pedagogical skills, focusing on critical thinking, creativity, and digital literacy. Making digital tools, smart classrooms and e-learning platforms accessible to students across all schools, bridging the urban-rural divide. Integrating subjects like civic education, emotional intelligence and environmental awareness to make curriculum holistic, as education should not just produce skilled workers but also ethical, socially responsible citizens. Promoting vocational and technical training. To address unemployment, there is need to produce a workforce skilled in trades, technology and entrepreneurship, meeting the needs of the 21st-century economy.

Our aim must be to produce well-rounded individuals — critical thinkers, innovators and ethical leaders — who can contribute positively to society. Education must unite, not divide; it should uplift the underprivileged and empower the next generation to lead a progressive and harmonious Pakistan.

SARDAR BUX WADHO

KARACHI