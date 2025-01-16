Process gaps

On Dec 21, I went to the Clifton driver’s licence branch in Karachi to get my driver’s licence renewed. It turned out to be a mixed experience. Since I went early at about 9am, the queue was not long and the initial registration process was completed swiftly. However, since the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) counter cashier was missing, the applicants had to keep waiting for his arrival on the scene. The next step of medical examination also entailed an irritating wait because the duty doctor had not arrived yet.

On the way out, I was approached by a shady looking tout, who offered his services for any licence related matter. As I approached my properly parked car, a parking mafia man appeared out of nowhere and demanded a parking fee, which I refused to pay. I was not astonished when he claimed that the licence branch officials were well aware of the practice and, in fact, had a share in the day’s collection.

He only relented when I threatened to call police at Helpline 15 to report his illegal activity. Obviously, there have been some improvements in the licence issuing procedure, but why can we not get rid of certain dubious practices that seem to continue forever?

NUSRAT VOHRA

KARACHI