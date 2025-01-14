Xi says China supports European integration, EU strategic autonomy

BEIJING: China has always regarded Europe as an important pole in a multipolar world, firmly supported European integration and backed the European Union’s (EU) pursuit of strategic autonomy, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks during a phone conversation with European Council President Antonio Costa.

The history of China-EU relations demonstrates that as long as both sides uphold mutual respect, treat each other as equals and engage in candid dialogue, they can advance cooperation and make significant achievements, Xi said.

There exists no clash of fundamental interests or geopolitical conflicts between China and the EU, making them partners that can contribute to each other’s success, Xi added.

Noting that China remains committed to high-quality development and high-level opening up, Xi said that it will bring new opportunities for China-EU cooperation.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the EU, Xi said, noting that the two sides should deepen cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

For his part, Costa said the EU is willing to work with China to properly address economic and trade differences through dialogue and consultation.

The EU is willing to work with China to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, strengthen dialogue and cooperation, deepen strategic mutual trust and pave the way for a better future for the development of China-EU relations, said Costa.