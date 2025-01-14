China to take action to safeguard interests against U.S. AI restrictions: spokesperson

BEIJING: China firmly opposes U.S. restrictions on artificial intelligence (AI) exports and will take resolute actions to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular press conference on Tuesday.

The remarks came after the U.S. government rolled out new rules limiting the sale of advanced AI technology.

The restrictions further tighten export controls on AI chips and model parameters, while extending extraterritorial jurisdiction. They create obstacles for and interfere with third parties engaged in normal trade with China, according to Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

Guo said that the United States had generalized the concept of national security, politicized and weaponized economic and technological issues, and misused export controls to maliciously suppress China. He emphasized that these actions severely undermine market rules and the international economic and trade order, significantly affect the stability of global industrial and supply chains, and harm the interests of business communities in both China and the United States, as well as various other countries.

“AI is a shared asset of all humanity and should not be a game for wealthy nations and individuals, nor should it be used to create new development gaps,” Guo said.

He criticized the United States for attempting to maintain its hegemony by introducing hierarchies in the field of artificial intelligence and for effectively depriving developing countries, including China, of their rights for technological progress and development.

Guo criticized the U.S. AI policy as a “stumbling block” that contradicts the common interests of nations promoting the responsible development of AI, warning of the potential for a new Cold War in technology, initiated by the United States. He noted that many U.S. technology companies and industry associations have explicitly opposed the Biden administration’s measures.

“China is an active advocate and practitioner of global governance in AI,” Guo said, adding that China has proposed the Global AI Governance Initiative, promoted the adoption of a resolution on AI capacity building by the United Nations General Assembly, and established a group of friends for international cooperation on AI capacity building.

He emphasized that China will continue collaborating with all parties to create an open, inclusive, universally beneficial, and non-discriminatory environment for AI development, ensuring its benefits reach all countries.