Balochistan CM urges urgent action on mine safety after deadly accidents in Sanjadi and Khost

QUETTA: Balochistan’s Chief Minister, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, has expressed deep concern over the series of fatal accidents in the province’s coal mines and criticized the performance of the Mines Department’s inspection teams.

During a meeting in Quetta on Tuesday, Bugti voiced his dissatisfaction, specifically questioning the failure of inspectors to visit mines, citing concerns over the law and order situation. The Chief Minister’s anger was palpable as he asserted that if officials are unable to perform their duties, they should resign.

“Their failure to ensure safety in the mines is unacceptable,” Bugti said. “If these officials are unable to do their jobs, they should resign and step aside.”

The Chief Minister ordered a thorough investigation into the accidents, emphasizing that those responsible must be held accountable. He singled out the recent Sanjadi mine accident, which marked the second incident in the same company within a year, describing it as a clear indication of negligence.

In response to the Sanjadi tragedy, which claimed at least twelve lives, Bugti directed the immediate arrest of those named in the incident. He also ordered the suspension of the inspector involved and instructed that the investigation be transferred to the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team (CMIT).

Additionally, Bugti called for immediate improvements to mining safety practices, urging the Mines and Minerals Department to adopt modern safety protocols in line with international standards. He also stressed the importance of regular inspections, regardless of the challenges involved.

The Chief Minister also directed the strengthening of the Rescue and Training Wing, ensuring it is equipped with the latest technology. A comprehensive proposal from the Mines and Minerals Department is expected, with the provincial government promising to provide necessary resources.

Bugti further demanded that compensation for the families of the deceased miners be expedited, and that all mine workers be properly registered with the relevant authorities to ensure better safety and oversight.

The two mining disasters that prompted the Chief Minister’s strong words occurred within a span of just a few days. The first incident, which took place in Sanjadi, located about 40 kilometers from Quetta, resulted in the tragic death of at least 12 miners.

The collapse occurred due to a buildup of gas in the mine, leading to an explosion and a cave-in. Despite rescue operations being launched immediately, the efforts were hampered by toxic gas and debris, making it difficult for rescue teams to retrieve the bodies of those trapped. The last body was only recovered four days after the disaster.

The second tragedy occurred on January 13 in the Khost area of Harnai district, when another coal mine collapsed. In this incident, cracks developed in the mine, causing a portion of the structure to cave in while eight workers were still inside.

While six of the miners were rescued, two others, identified as Zahid and Islahat, were trapped deep inside. After hours of intense rescue work, their bodies were retrieved. The Mines and Minerals Department has since ordered the closure of the Khost mine and launched an inquiry into the incident.

The recent tragedies have sparked widespread calls for better safety measures in Balochistan’s mining sector.

Shahid Rind, the provincial government’s spokesman, reiterated that the government would take strict action against any violations of mining regulations.

Mines Minister Nosherwani emphasized the urgent need for reforms and the introduction of modern safety measures to avoid further loss of life.

Leaders of the Labour Federation condemned the lack of government action in ensuring mine safety and called for the ratification of the International Labour Organization’s Convention 176.

They demanded greater awareness of safety protocols and enforcement of stricter regulations to protect vulnerable miners.