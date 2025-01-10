Empowering girls through education

Today, Pakistan is hosting an International Conference in Islamabad focused on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities. This gathering marks a significant milestone in the ongoing journey towards empowering young girls in Muslim societies, reflecting a universal acknowledgment of education as the key to a brighter, more equitable future.

Yet, as we advance in this endeavour, it is essential to pause and contemplate the profound role that Islamic teachings play in shaping the education of girls. Rooted deeply in the Quran and Hadith, these teachings not only emphasize the pursuit of knowledge but also offer a framework that champions equality, justice, and the empowerment of women. The conference thus provides a unique opportunity for Muslim nations to illuminate the intersection of faith, gender, and education, a discourse that resonates through both the present moment and the enduring legacy of Islamic intellectual tradition.

In the history of Islam, education of girls has always been considered a noble cause. The Quran is explicit in its advocacy for knowledge, irrespective of gender. In Surah Al-Alaq (96:1-5), Allah commands ‘Read in the name of your Lord who created. Created man from a clot (of blood). Read, and your Lord is the Most Generous. Who taught by the pen, taught man that which he knew not’. Over 1400 years have passed since this revelation, yet its message that knowledge is not confined to one gender, continues to be relevant today. It lays the foundation for intellectual empowerment, a call that extends to everyone, including girls. The Quranic message goes beyond spiritual enlightenment, it emphasizes intellectual growth, encompassing education in both sacred and secular fields.

The Last Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) emphasized the importance of education for both men and women, stating ‘seeking knowledge is obligatory for every Muslim (male and female)’-Sunan Ibn Majah. His life reflected this, with figures like his first wife, Hazrat Khadijah (RA), an educated businesswoman, and his daughter, Hazrat Fatimah (RA), a model of piety and intellect. Islam has always valued the intellectual and spiritual growth of girls. The Prophet’s teachings are exemplified by Hazrat Aisha (RA), who became a leading scholar in early Islamic history, contributing to Hadith and Islamic jurisprudence. This highlights the active recognition and nurturing of women’s intellectual potential in early Islamic society.

There is a marked gap between the historical teachings of Islam on girls’ education and the current status in many Muslim-majority countries. Despite progress in nations like Pakistan, challenges remain, especially in rural areas and conflict zones, where poverty, gender stereotypes, and economic instability hinder girls’ access to education. In contrast, countries like Sweden, Norway, and Finland have achieved gender parity in education, with girls excelling in various academic fields. These nations emphasize policies that promote gender equality and encourage girls to pursue careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). In Muslim-majority countries, including Afghanistan, where girls’ education is banned, these differences are particularly striking.

The future of a society, both in the Muslim world and globally, depends on its ability to uplift and empower every individual. By focusing on girls’ education, Pakistan and other Muslim-majority countries can pave the way for a brighter, more just, and prosperous future for all. The wisdom of the Quran and the guidance of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) remain as relevant today as they were over a millennium ago, urging us to prioritize knowledge as the foundation for human progress.

The Quran underscores the importance of knowledge for individual and community progress. Surah Az-Zumar (39:9) asks, ‘Are those who know equal to those who do not know?’ highlighting that education is essential for all, regardless of gender, and that societies neglecting girls’ education hinder progress. Islamic history provides a strong model for improving girls’ education. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) established a society where both men and women sought knowledge, with institutions in Madinah that welcomed both genders. Recognizing women as equal partners in intellectual development should guide efforts in Muslim communities, focusing on returning to Islamic principles of knowledge and empowerment for all, not simply emulating Western standards.

One way to achieve greater gender equality in education is by enhancing infrastructure that meets the specific needs of girls. This includes creating safe, female-friendly spaces in schools, curricula that challenge gender norms, and the involvement of female role models in education. Countries like Qatar and the UAE have made significant progress in promoting female-friendly education, offering scholarships, and supporting women in higher education and leadership roles.

As host of the International Conference on Girls’ Education, Pakistan has a unique opportunity to promote initiatives that drive progress in this area. Research shows that educating girls brings transformative benefits, not only for individuals but for society. According to a UN report, girls who complete secondary education are more likely to delay marriage, have fewer children, and contribute to economic development. They are also more likely to invest in their children’s education, creating a positive, intergenerational cycle. Investing in girls’ education is a long-term strategy for sustainable development.

In Islam, education is both a right and a duty, not a privilege. Quranic verses and Ahadith that stress the importance of knowledge and women’s empowerment must be applied in modern society. By aligning education with Islamic principles of equality, justice, and knowledge, Muslim countries can set a global example. At the same time, learning from the successes of other nations can further enhance educational opportunities for girls. As for the conference in Islamabad taking place, it is a timely reminder that the education of girls is not just a matter of gender equality but one of moral and intellectual integrity.

