‘The cost of lawlessness’

The recent incident in Sujawal District of Sindh, where a Polish couple was robbed while traveling on bicycles, highlights the disheartening challenges faced by foreigners visiting the country. Having traversed ten countries before arriving in Pakistan, they described their journeys as peaceful until this unfortunate encounter.

They were reportedly ambushed by armed individuals who took away their belongings, including cash and other valuables. This deplorable act tarnishes Pakistan’s image as a hospitable and secure destination. Adding insult to injury, social media platforms like Facebook became a hub for insensitive memes and jokes about the incident, reflecting a disturbing lack of empathy and understanding about the long-term damage such occurrences inflict on the nation’s reputation.

This is not a single incident. Over the past few years, Pakistan has witnessed numerous cases of foreigners being robbed, attacked, or mistreated. For instance, earlier this year, a German tourist in Karachi was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint. Similarly, in northern Pakistan, a Spanish mountaineer reported being threatened and looted while trekking in the region.

These incidents, though reported sporadically, reveal systemic lapses in security and governance. International media outlets like BBC and Reuters frequently report such cases, further amplifying the narrative of Pakistan as an unsafe destination for travelers. Such occurrences do not merely tarnish Pakistan’s reputation but also discourage tourism, one of the vital sectors for the country’s economic development. According to data from the World Tourism Organization, Pakistan’s tourism sector contributes less than three percent to its GDP, a figure significantly lower than neighbouring countries like India and Sri Lanka. When foreigners visiting Pakistan in good faith are treated in such a way, they return to their countries as ambassadors of negative experiences, discouraging potential tourists and investors from considering Pakistan as a viable destination.

The repercussions of such incidents are not limited to the tourism sector. They ripple into the lives of ordinary Pakistanis who seek to travel, work, or study abroad. Over the years, Pakistani nationals have faced increasing scrutiny and restrictive policies in foreign countries due to their country’s tarnished image. For example, the United Arab Emirates imposed bans on Pakistani workers from several districts due to incidents of fraudulent practices and involvement in illegal activities. In 2023, Saudi Arabia deported thousands of Pakistanis for violations ranging from overstaying visas to engaging in illegal practices. Similarly, European nations like Greece and Italy have detained Pakistani nationals involved in crimes like human trafficking and drug smuggling. Such cases not only harm Pakistan’s global reputation but also make it challenging for genuine travelers and professionals to access international opportunities.

The global standing of the Pakistani passport is a stark reflection of this deteriorating image. According to the 2024 Henley Passport Index, Pakistan ranks as the fourth weakest passport globally, granting its holders visa-free access to only 33 destinations. This is a direct consequence of the mistrust Pakistan faces globally, exacerbated by incidents of lawlessness, negligence, and criminal activities involving its citizens.

The situation is further worsened by the government’s inability to ensure the safety and security of both its citizens and foreign visitors. Governance at both the federal and provincial levels has remained ineffective, with law enforcement agencies struggling to address rising crime rates. The absence of quick-response mechanisms, inadequate resources for tourist protection, and a lack of accountability within law enforcement contribute to an environment where such incidents occur unchecked. As a result, Pakistan not only loses the confidence of foreign tourists but also fails to attract significant foreign direct investment. Adding to the complexity is the insensitivity of the public. Instead of expressing outrage or sympathy for the Polish couple’s ordeal, many Pakistanis took to social media to mock the incident. This behavior underscores a worrying societal trend where the gravity of such incidents is trivialized, further alienating foreigners and perpetuating the cycle of mistrust.

To address these challenges, comprehensive reforms are necessary. The government must prioritize security by allocating resources for robust law enforcement and establishing tourist police units equipped with modern technology and training. Collaboration between federal and provincial governments is essential to formulate cohesive policies aimed at improving security and restoring Pakistan’s image. Public awareness campaigns can play a pivotal role in reshaping societal attitudes. Emphasizing the importance of treating foreigners with respect and ensuring their safety can foster a culture of hospitality. Educational institutions and media outlets should also take the lead in promoting stories of kindness and goodwill to counteract the negative narratives.

Additionally, the government must focus on rebuilding trust with the international community. Engaging in diplomatic efforts with countries that have imposed restrictions on Pakistani nationals and addressing their concerns transparently can pave the way for improved relations. Programs promoting skilled and educated Pakistani workers abroad can serve as ambassadors of positive change, gradually altering perceptions about the country.

Accountability at all levels of governance is crucial. Establishing a robust mechanism to monitor and evaluate the performance of security agencies, coupled with stringent penalties for negligence, can deter complacency. Moreover, addressing systemic corruption and inefficiency within government institutions is vital for restoring public and international confidence. The role of Pakistan’s diaspora cannot be overlooked. The government should work closely with Pakistani communities abroad to highlight their positive contributions and foster goodwill. Encouraging them to share success stories and engage in cultural exchange programs can help improve Pakistan’s image on the global stage.

Incidents like the robbery of the Polish couple in Sujawal reflect deep systemic issues that Pakistan must address urgently. Such acts not only jeopardize the lives of foreigners but also hinder the nation’s progress on multiple fronts. A collaborative effort involving the government, law enforcement agencies, civil society, and the public is needed to create a safe and welcoming environment.

By addressing these challenges head-on, Pakistan can reclaim its position as a nation of hospitality and potential, respected by the international community. Until then, the consequences of negligence and insensitivity will continue to cast a long shadow over the country’s aspirations.