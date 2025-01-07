NATIONAL

Lahore man arrested for killing over property dispute, Umrah tickets

By News Desk

LAHORE: Police in Sabzazar have arrested a young man named Usman, who is accused of killing Muhammad Riaz on January 1 in exchange for two Umrah tickets and a motorcycle.

According to police sources, Usman was allegedly hired by Imtiaz, the brother-in-law of the deceased, to carry out the murder over a property dispute.

Imtiaz had previously transferred the ownership of his house to his wife’s name but later demanded it back after a domestic argument. His wife refused, stating that she would consult her brother, Riaz, before making any decision regarding the matter.

The situation escalated into a heated argument, leading Imtiaz’s wife to leave his home and take refuge with Riaz. In response, Imtiaz allegedly arranged for Usman to kill Riaz.

The police were able to track the suspects using Safe City surveillance cameras and call data records. Following this, they arrested Usman and are continuing their efforts to apprehend the other involved suspect, according to a police official.

