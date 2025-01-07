Prince Harry To Visit UK Next Month Without Meghan Markle

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, is set to return to the UK next month to attend his trial against News Group Newspapers (NGN), the publishers of The Sun. The case, which alleges unlawful information gathering and privacy breaches by NGN, will be heard at the High Court, where Harry and former Labour deputy leader Lord Tom Watson are suing the publisher.

The Duke, 40, has accused NGN of engaging in intrusive tactics, including phone hacking and employing private investigators to obtain information. The trial, expected to last seven weeks, will see Harry cross-examined by NGN’s barristers as he seeks accountability for alleged breaches of privacy. NGN has denied any unlawful activity.

Harry’s fight against media malpractice aligns with remarks he made at a New York summit in December 2024, where he emphasized the need for accountability, noting that approximately 1,300 individuals had already settled similar claims. This marks his second courtroom confrontation after testifying against Mirror Group Newspapers in a 2023 phone-hacking lawsuit.

While Harry prepares to fly back to the UK, Meghan Markle, his wife, is not expected to accompany him. Meghan will likely remain in Montecito, California, caring for their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Her absence may also be attributed to unresolved security concerns stemming from a 2020 decision that altered Harry’s taxpayer-funded protection during UK visits.

In February 2024, a High Court ruling dismissed Harry’s legal challenge to this decision, which he had argued left his family feeling unsafe during UK visits. Harry’s written statement during the case reflected his sadness over stepping back from royal duties and leaving the UK, emphasizing the importance of his children feeling connected to their heritage in Britain.

Meghan last visited the UK in September 2022 for the One Young World summit and stayed to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral. Reports suggest Meghan’s future visits remain unlikely until security concerns are resolved to the couple’s satisfaction.

As Harry continues to divide his time between the US and UK, his legal battles highlight his ongoing pursuit of justice and his efforts to ensure safety for his family while navigating his roles on both sides of the Atlantic.