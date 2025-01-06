Entertainment

Meghan Markle Ridiculed For Being Complete ‘Control-Freak’ Over New Netflix Show

By Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s meticulous approach to her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, has come under fire, with British philosopher Kathleen Stock accusing the Duchess of over-managing her public image.

In her Times column, Stock questioned Meghan’s authenticity, writing, “Has there ever been a person so obviously prone to ruthless control-freakery about every aspect of self-presentation, while purporting to be natural, candid, and ‘real’?”

The philosopher also criticized the “folksy” aesthetic of the show, calling out a moment where Prince Harry made a brief cameo for what Stock described as a “well-practised spontaneous-looking cuddle.”

Referring to Meghan’s first Instagram post of the year, where she wrote “2025” in the sand, Stock quipped that “Prussian military manoeuvres have looked less planned” than the Duchess’s debut on the platform.

The scrutiny comes as Meghan’s series, focused on lifestyle and personal connections, prepares to premiere. While the Duchess has remained silent on the criticisms, the show continues to generate buzz both for its content and its creator’s approach to self-presentation.

