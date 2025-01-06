Ahsan Iqbal downplays PPP’s coalition exit warning

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Ahsan Iqbal on Monday downplayed the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) warning of quitting the coalition government, characterising the political disagreements as “family-like differences” that can be resolved internally.

“There’s always a bit of a musical rhythm within a coalition government, just like within a family. Siblings might have disagreements, but it doesn’t mean there’s a serious rift,” Iqbal told reporters in Karachi.

His remarks came after PPP spokesperson Shazia Marri expressed dissatisfaction with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led federal government, accusing it of sidelining her party in decision-making processes.

Marri warned that the coalition government would collapse if the PPP withdrew its support, citing grievances over the establishment of the Pakistan Maritime & Sea Port Authority and the delay in convening the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Iqbal, however, reassured that both parties remain committed to Pakistan’s development.

“The PML-N and the PPP have distinct ideologies, but we are united for the country’s betterment. This collaboration is the essence of the Charter of Democracy signed by Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto,” he said.

The planning minister emphasised the need for cooperative politics, noting that confrontation would not benefit the nation in its current circumstances. He added that Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb would soon convene the long-awaited National Finance Commission (NFC) meeting.

Addressing concerns over Pakistan’s digital infrastructure, Iqbal highlighted the importance of securing cyberspace, comparing it to protecting the nation’s physical borders.

“Technology is both an opportunity and a threat. Cyberspace is a new frontier, and every country is striving to defend it,” he said, noting that Pakistan has been slow to address these challenges.

Iqbal also pointed to progress in software exports, which have increased by 34% due to uninterrupted VPN services provided by the government. However, he acknowledged that Pakistan still lags behind other nations in digital preparedness.

“We need to work diligently to ensure the security of our people and critical infrastructure,” he said, warning that cyber vulnerabilities could destabilise financial and energy systems.

Despite the challenges, Iqbal expressed optimism that gradual improvements would strengthen Pakistan’s digital and political landscape.