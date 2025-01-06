Entertainment

Prince Harry’s Uncle To Visit America Amid Major Development

By Web Desk

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, is set to travel to the United States to represent King Charles III at the state funeral of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter. The service will take place at the Washington National Cathedral on Thursday.

Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, passed away on December 29, 2024, at the age of 100. His funeral events include lying in state at the U.S. Capitol before the final service, expected to be attended by five living U.S. presidents—Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton.

The Duke, 60, is traveling solo for the event, as the Duchess of Edinburgh will not accompany him. This marks a significant royal presence at the ceremony as Prince Edward fulfills his duty of representing the British monarchy abroad.

King Charles shared his condolences in a message to President Joe Biden and the American people, expressing fond memories of Carter’s 1977 UK visit and praising the former president’s lifelong commitment to peace and human rights. “His dedication and humility served as an inspiration to many,” Charles noted.

The royal family recently celebrated Christmas at Sandringham, where the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were joined by their children, Lady Louise Windsor, 21, and James, Earl of Wessex, 17. Following the holidays, the Duke’s trip to the U.S. underscores the continued collaboration and respect between the UK and the U.S. on the world stage.

