KP House suffered damage worth Rs30m after police raid: report

PESHAWAR: A parliamentary report has estimated damages exceeding Rs30 million at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House in Islamabad following a police raid during a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest on October 5, 2024.

The raid, aimed at arresting KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, resulted in extensive losses, including missing weapons, cash, and electronics.

The report, prepared by a 12-member committee led by Muneer Hussain Laghmani, detailed damages to property, vehicles, and personal belongings of the chief minister and his staff.

The findings are set to be presented in the KP Assembly.

Among the most significant losses were items belonging to the chief minister, valued at Rs3.5 million. These included an M4 rifle worth Rs2.5 million, an iPhone priced at Rs600,000, bulletproof jackets, and other personal effects.

Two vehicles sustained damages worth Rs 1 million.

The report further outlined that Rs4 million in weapons, Rs2 million in cash, and Rs4.5 million in mobile devices and power banks were unaccounted for.

Damage to guest rooms, CCTV systems, and other facilities was estimated at Rs 1 million, while repairs to doors, windows, and family quarters were calculated at Rs900,000.

During the raid, police also reportedly damaged office equipment, including laptops and communication devices. The parliamentary committee criticised the extent of the destruction and called for measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The October raid occurred amidst PTI protests over alleged political victimisation, with the police targeting K-P House to arrest CM Gandapur. The raid drew sharp criticism from opposition leaders, who accused the authorities of excessive force.