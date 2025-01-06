NATIONAL

KP House suffered damage worth Rs30m after police raid: report

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: A parliamentary report has estimated damages exceeding Rs30 million at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House in Islamabad following a police raid during a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest on October 5, 2024.

The raid, aimed at arresting KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, resulted in extensive losses, including missing weapons, cash, and electronics.

The report, prepared by a 12-member committee led by Muneer Hussain Laghmani, detailed damages to property, vehicles, and personal belongings of the chief minister and his staff.

The findings are set to be presented in the KP Assembly.

Among the most significant losses were items belonging to the chief minister, valued at Rs3.5 million. These included an M4 rifle worth Rs2.5 million, an iPhone priced at Rs600,000, bulletproof jackets, and other personal effects.

Two vehicles sustained damages worth Rs 1 million.

The report further outlined that Rs4 million in weapons, Rs2 million in cash, and Rs4.5 million in mobile devices and power banks were unaccounted for.

Damage to guest rooms, CCTV systems, and other facilities was estimated at Rs 1 million, while repairs to doors, windows, and family quarters were calculated at Rs900,000.

During the raid, police also reportedly damaged office equipment, including laptops and communication devices. The parliamentary committee criticised the extent of the destruction and called for measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The October raid occurred amidst PTI protests over alleged political victimisation, with the police targeting K-P House to arrest CM Gandapur. The raid drew sharp criticism from opposition leaders, who accused the authorities of excessive force.

Previous article
Prince Harry’s Uncle To Visit America Amid Major Development
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

German diplomat found dead in Islamabad apartment

ISLAMABAD: The body of Thomas Fielder, a German diplomat and Second Secretary at the German Embassy, was found in his apartment within Islamabad’s Diplomatic...

Verdict against Imran, Bushra in £190m Al-Qadir Trust case postponed yet again to Jan 13

Zendaya’s Viral Reaction to Selena Gomez’s Fiancé Benny Blanco at 2025 Golden Globes | Video

‘Lack of trust’: No progress as PTI-govt talks hit a snag

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.