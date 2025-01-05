Importance of first aid

A few days ago, my perfectly healthy father had a seizure late in the night after he had been experiencing stomach pain for a few hours. On hearing our mother’s distress call, my brothers rushed upstairs, while I grabbed a Disprin tablet to minimise the risk of blood clotting. However, when I tried to administer it, I realised my father’s jaw was locked. I managed to open his mouth somehow, and did what was needed.

As we carried him downstairs, he regained consciousness and asked for a fizzy drink. After drinking some, he gradually recovered. We gave him chocolates and biscuits to get his sugar level stabilised. An hour later, a glucometer reading showed his sugar level was 127mg/dL, which was slightly above the normal range. This was because of all the sugar we had made him consume.

The episode highlights the importance of basic first aid knowledge. In cases of fainting or seizures, immediate action is critical. The patient should be laid flat with their legs elevated to improve blood flow to the brain, and sugar should be placed under the person’s lips to balance sugar levels quickly. Elevated sugar levels can be managed later, but prompt action can save a life. In suspected cardiac emergencies, breathing and pulse must be checked. If absent, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) must be performed until medical help arrives. Emergency medications, pre-approved by some medical practitioner, can also be given.

However, forcing a locked jaw to open during a seizure must be avoided. Staying calm and seeking help immediately are crucial steps. Even basic first aid training can make a significant difference in such situations. The government and media should promote first aid education. State channels, like Pakistan Television (PTV), should broadcast training sessions, and other media platforms should also play their role in raising awareness in this critical regard. Making first aid knowledge accessible to all can prevent tragedies.

MOHIB SAULEH LATEEF

KARACHI