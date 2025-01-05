CITY

BPC elects Ch Saleem as president, Baqaul Mohsin as general secretary for 2025

By Staff Report

BAHAWALPUR: Senior journalists – Ch Muhammad Saleem and Baqaul Mohsin have been elected as President and General Secretary of Bahawalpur Press Club (BPC) respectively in annual elections for the year 2025

According to the annual election results announced by the election committee, Ch Muhammad Saleem got 115 votes while Baqaul Mohsin bagged 114 votes.

Similarly, Murtaza Nazeer was elected as Vice President while Finance Secretary’s seat was won by Zeeshan Lateef.

Other office-bearers elected, include: Sikandar Azam, Malik Muhammad Farooq, Raheem Sher Khan, Athar Farooq Awan, Syed Majeed Hashmi, Majid Gulzar, Ahsan Bashir Ansari and Ghulam Abbas were elected for as members of the executive committee of the press club.

Speaking after the result announcement, both the newly-elected President and General Secretary vowed to uphold democratic norms and work for welfare and betterment of journalist fraternity of Bahawalpur.

They said that they would work to restore dignity and integrity of the working journalists and work as bridge between the community and the government to resolve longstanding pressing issue being faced by the journalists.

Staff Report

