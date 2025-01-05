Matthew McConaughey Shares Sweet Birthday Message for Daughter Vida as She Turns 15

Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, celebrated their daughter Vida’s 15th birthday with touching tributes and heartfelt photos shared on social media.

On Saturday, January 4, the Interstellar actor, 55, posted a nostalgic photo of Vida as a child playing in the dirt, reflecting on her growth and unique qualities. “Vida. 15 years. Thanks for being my tech guru, so savvy, and for loving to grow things,” he wrote. The message was signed off with “Love, Papai,” a nod to Camila’s Brazilian heritage.

Camila, 41, shared a series of candid images highlighting Vida’s journey from childhood to adolescence. One photo showed Vida as a young girl reading to her baby brother Livingston, now 12, while another captured her holding a chameleon. A heartfelt selfie of Camila and Vida was included, along with a caption expressing her deep love and admiration: “Yesterday this force of a girl turned 15! May you never forget that the first person to love is YOU…. Your name says it all…Vida! We love you so much words cannot express!”

Vida’s older brother, Levi, 16, also marked the occasion with a sweet Instagram post featuring a throwback photo of the siblings dressed as Tinker Bell and Batman for Halloween. “Happy 15th birthday sis, love you ❤️,” he wrote.

Vida, born in 2010, has been making more public appearances alongside her family. In June 2024, she attended an Hermès Birkin event in New York City with her mom, where the duo matched in striking red ensembles.

Matthew has previously spoken about the impact of fatherhood on his career, crediting his children for inspiring his creativity and storytelling skills. In a 2019 interview with PEOPLE, he described his kids as his “living legacy,” adding, “I think the most honorable thing I do is shepherding my three autonomous, conscientious, confident children.”

The McConaugheys, who also share Livingston, 12, and Levi, 16, continue to celebrate their children’s milestones, offering glimpses into their close-knit family life.

