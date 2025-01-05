Ben Affleck Skips Hollywood A-Listers Party As Jennifer Lopez Steals Spotlight In Stunning Gown

Jennifer Lopez stole the spotlight at the Amazon MGM Studios x Vanity Fair party in Los Angeles on Saturday night, exuding Old Hollywood elegance. The 55-year-old actress and singer graced the famed Chateau Marmont in a plunging silky white halter gown that hugged her iconic curves.

The Hustlers star completed her vintage-inspired look with a luxurious fur shawl draped over her shoulders. Her honey-toned hair cascaded in glamorous waves, swept to one side, perfectly framing her glowing complexion. A classic smokey eye and glossy nude lips enhanced her signature sultry makeup look. Lopez accessorized with diamond studs and a white Chanel purse featuring a gold chain strap, cementing her status as a style icon.

A-List Guests Shine at the Starry Event

Joining Lopez at the exclusive event was actress Laura Harrier, 34, who turned heads in a cut-out skirt styled with turquoise bra top and black coat. Meagan Good, 43, also made a stunning appearance alongside her fiancé, Jonathan Majors, 35.

Good wore a strapless black and lilac gown paired with towering black heels, while Majors complemented her look in a sleek tuxedo jacket and turtleneck.

Jennifer Lopez Navigates Awards Season and Personal Changes

Lopez’s appearance at the party comes as she gears up for her first awards season since filing for divorce from Ben Affleck last August, marking the end of their second marriage anniversary. Despite personal changes, Lopez remains the center of industry buzz for her role in Unstoppable. The sports biopic, produced by Affleck and his longtime collaborator Matt Damon, stars Lopez as Judy Robles, the mother of one-legged wrestling champion Anthony Robles, portrayed by Jharrel Jerome.

With her career in full swing, Lopez’s glamorous red-carpet return signals her focus on forging ahead professionally while maintaining her unmatched star power.