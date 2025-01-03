Country can’t afford politics of confrontation, says Ch Shujjat

LAHORE: Prominent businessman and social figure Malik Kamran Munir met with Pakistan Muslim League chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence in Lahore on Thursday.

The party’s Central Information Secretary Ghulam Mustafa Malik was also present at the meeting.

Malik Kamran Munir announced his joining in Pakistan Muslim League on this occasion.

Talking on the occasion Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said joining of youth and business community in the Muslim League is welcome.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said the government and the opposition should come on the same page to solve the country’s problems.

The people and the country cannot afford the politics of confrontation. Chaudhry Shujaat said.

He said everyone will have to work together for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

On occasion, Mustafa Malik said we welcome Malik Kamran Munir to the party.

Mustafa Malik said the Muslim League has a clear agenda for political and economic stability.

Malik Kamran Munir said Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has made immense contributions to the country and the nation.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s integrity and loyalty to the country made him to join politics and the party, Malik Kamran Munir said.

He said Chaudry Shujaat Hussain is a great political leader with a heart of compassion and he is a symbol of unity in the country.