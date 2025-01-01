George And Amal Clooney To Navigate Extended Separation Amid ‘Professional Challenges’

George and Amal Clooney are preparing for an extended separation as George embarks on his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck. The couple, married for 10 years, recently enjoyed a casual dinner date in St. Tropez on December 14, holding hands as they strolled near their home in Brignoles, France.

The six-month stint will take George, 63, across the Atlantic to New York City for rehearsals and performances, leaving Amal, 46, and their 7-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, at their 425-acre French estate. “George is thrilled about the opportunity, but it’s a big adjustment for their family,” a source told Life & Style.

Unlike earlier in their relationship, Amal and the kids won’t be joining George in the U.S. “The children are at an age where uprooting them from school is not an option,” George explained in a recent interview. The family cherishes the anonymity offered by their rural French community, where they can enjoy privacy away from paparazzi. “We don’t want to have photos of our kids out there,” George added.

The Clooneys are determined to make long-distance work, planning regular FaceTime calls and nightly chats before bedtime. Amal may visit George on select weekends to bridge the gap. However, insiders acknowledge the potential strain: “Long separations in the past haven’t always been easy for their marriage, so this will be a real test.”

George, performing eight shows a week, insists this will be a one-time commitment. “It’s six months of my life in New York, but after that, I’m dedicating my time to my family,” he said, emphasizing his love for driving the kids to school and spending quality time with Amal.

The couple’s strong bond and commitment to family remain at the forefront. “George assures Amal and the twins that he’ll be back before they know it,” the insider shared, confident their relationship can weather the temporary distance.