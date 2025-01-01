‘In line with Nawaz Sharif’s vision’, Maryam Nawaz welcomes ‘Uraan’ Pakistan

Nation will no longer tolerate those who stand in the way of their development: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Pakistan has taken off to fly high,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while paying tribute to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his team for presenting “Uraan Pakistan,” a roadmap for the sustainable development of Pakistan.

“This well-thought-out and comprehensive and ambitious roadmap reflects that development is the priority of Pakistan Muslim League (N) only,” she asserted.

The Punjab chief minister said, “Pakistan is on the path of economic development in accordance to the vision of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.” She added, “Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his team are actively working for the economic stability of Pakistan, besides prosperity of the common man.” She highlighted,”’Uraan Pakistan’ is a wonderful plan for the sustainable development.”

Maryam Nawaz said, “The ‘Five-E vision’ consisting of exports, environment, e-governance, energy and equity is commendable.” She added, “The economy is stabilizing, attention should be paid to social development.”

The chief minister said, “The nation will no longer tolerate those who stand in the way of their development.” She added, “Exploiting Pakistan’s population potential and better utilization of available resources is inevitable.” She underscored, “Those who hinder Pakistan’s progress are actually enemies of the people.”

‘New Year brings happiness and prosperity to the people’

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz wished the nation a happy and blessed new, praying that the New Year brings happiness and prosperity to the people.

In her New Year message on the beginning of 2025, the chief minister said that may God bless my holy land with a flower crop that is not afraid of decay.

He said that he always prays for the happiness, health, safety of life and property of the people, individually and collectively commit to a new beginning and a bright future.

Maryam Nawaz says that the mission of service, safety and development of the people will be carried forward. I pray that the New Year will be the year of ending poverty and poverty, terrorism and crimes.

The Chief Minister of Punjab said that we are committed to a stable, bright and prosperous future, we promise to work day and night and fulfil our promise to serve the people.

He also said that he prays that 2025 will be the year of freedom for Kashmir and Palestine.