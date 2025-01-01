2024 the most successful year in Punjab’s history: Azma Bokhari

Maryam Nawaz launched over 77 public relief projects during 2024 of which 50 have been completed: Info Minister

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that 2024 has been the most successful year in the history of Punjab.

“Maryam Nawaz launched over 77 public relief projects during the outgoing year, out of which more than 50 have already been completed”, Azma Bokhari claimed while sharing a report about the development in the province.

She highlighted that all of these projects were started using Punjab’s own resources, emphasized that Punjab is leading in terms of development, prosperity, relief, and performance among all provinces of Pakistan.

“Relief has been provided to every segment of society, including students, farmers, women, and youth, without any discrimination”, the provincial minister stated, adding that for the first time in Punjab’s history, relief packages have been introduced for minorities.

She further said that for four years, Punjab’s resources were ruthlessly looted by Pinky, Googi, and the Captain. The Information Minister also mentioned that Maryam Nawaz has rectified the injustices faced by the people of Punjab.

“Today, the standard of living in Punjab is far better than in other provinces, which has led to an increase in Maryam Nawaz’s popularity”, Azma Bokhari asserted and reaffirmed the provincial government commitment that “Insha Allah, the journey of development in Punjab will continue in the same manner for the next five years.”