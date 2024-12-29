Focus on stability, economic growth as inflation down to 4pc from 32pc, Tarar claims

Information Minster accuses PTI-led KP govt of nearly 11 years of corruption and misgovernance

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday that the country had been steered away from default, and the government’s current focus was on ensuring stability and economic growth.

Addressing a press conference, Tarar highlighted that the country’s economy was stabilizing, with even Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) founder acknowledging this progress. He claimed that inflation had dropped significantly, from 32% to 4%.

Criticizing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, he questioned its failure to establish price control committees and appoint price control magistrates at the tehsil and union council levels.

“Compared to last year, the prices of essential items are coming down. Petrol prices have been reduced, so why aren’t things improving in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?” he asked. Tarar emphasized that all macroeconomic indicators were improving under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership.

He accused the PTI-led KP government of nearly 11 years of corruption and misgovernance, particularly during the last 10 months. Tarar presented a white paper detailing alleged financial irregularities and corruption in KP, estimating losses at Rs. 152 billion.

Providing a breakdown, he claimed there were fraudulent payments of Rs. 130 million, misclassified expenditures amounting to Rs. 84 billion, and suspicious disbursements worth Rs. 510 million.

Tarar also criticized the PTI for taking credit for projects it had initially opposed. He pointed out that while the Lahore Metro Bus project was mocked as a “Jangla Bus,” a similar model was later implemented in Peshawar.

The minister underscored the government’s commitment to stabilizing the economy and addressing the nation’s challenges, reaffirming its resolve to implement reforms for sustainable growth.