FIA bars 31 officials from travel as initial probe into Greece boat tragedy completed

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has completed its preliminary investigation into the Greece boat tragedy, which claimed multiple lives in a migrant smuggling operation gone wrong.

Sources revealed that 31 FIA officers, previously deployed at various airports, have been barred from international travel due to their alleged involvement in facilitating human smuggling. This decision was taken after survivors of the boat incident provided critical information during questioning.

As part of the ongoing investigation, FIA authorities are set to obtain transaction details from the State Bank of Pakistan to trace payments linked to human smugglers. Additionally, investigators have gathered detailed accounts from survivors regarding their interactions with smugglers, further unraveling the illicit network.

The crackdown on human smuggling has also led to the arrest of seven suspects, including three from Faisalabad, two from Gujranwala, and two FIA officials from Faisalabad. In an earlier operation, the FIA apprehended two more individuals in Gujranwala, including a notorious human smuggler allegedly linked to the tragedy.

According to FIA officials, Mohammad Aslam and Saeed Ahmed, the arrested suspects, were actively involved in the smuggling ring. Mohammad Aslam, described as a key figure in an international smuggling network, reportedly extorted millions of rupees from victims by promising safe passage to Europe.

The suspects allegedly swindled a total of Rs8.5 million from victims, first transporting them to Libya and later attempting to send them to Greece by sea.

The tragedy, which occurred on December 14 near the island of Gavdos in southern Greece, resulted in the capsizing of a wooden boat carrying migrants. At least five lives were lost, with many survivors recounting harrowing details of their ordeal.

FIA officials have intensified their efforts to dismantle the smuggling network, with more arrests and expanded inquiries expected as the investigation continues.