Legacy of Ustad Chhote Ghulam Ali Khan honored on 38th death anniversary

LAHORE: The 38th death anniversary of renowned classical singer Ustad Chhote Ghulam Ali Khan was observed on Sunday across the country to honor his monumental contributions to the field of music.

Born in 1910 in Kasur into a family of musicians, he left an indelible mark on South Asian classical music.

Ustad Chhote Ghulam Ali Khan began his musical journey under the tutelage of his father, Mian Imam Bakhsh, known for his unique style of singing. With a mastery of classical genres such as Khayal, Tarana, Thumri, Dadra, and Ghazal, he rose to prominence at an early age. He also trained under eminent maestros Ustad Chhajju Khan and Ustad Mian Buddhay Khan Beenkar, a disciple of the Delhi-based Qawwal Bacha clan.

Over the years, Ustad Chhote Ghulam Ali Khan became an iconic figure, captivating audiences across undivided India in cities like Amritsar, Lahore, Delhi, Banaras, Calcutta, and Bombay. A frequent performer on radio since its inception in the Subcontinent, he was regarded as a sensation of his time, dominating music conferences and concerts.

He was closely associated with the Lahore Arts Council, mentoring many notable pupils, including Shahida Parveen, Badr-uz-Zaman, and Qamar-uz-Zaman. His artistry earned him widespread recognition, and in 1985, the Government of Pakistan awarded him the prestigious Presidential Pride of Performance award.

According to former PTV producer Agha Qaiser, Ustad Chhote Ghulam Ali Khan was a maestro of North Indian classical music and a contemporary of his cousin, the legendary Ustad Baray Ghulam Ali Khan, who remained in India after Partition and thrived there.

Ustad Chhote Ghulam Ali Khan passed away on December 24, 1986, leaving behind a rich legacy of musical excellence. He is buried at the Miani Sahib graveyard in Lahore, where admirers continue to pay homage to his remarkable contributions to classical music.