Cyber Pandora’s box

In today’s interconnected world, national security has ceased to revolve solely around armoured tanks, advanced missiles and formidable fighter jets. A hushed warzone is unfolding where wars are certainly fought, not anymore with guns and conventional weapons, but with malevolent algorithms and programmes.

The dilemma becomes: Is Pakistan geared up and equipped to protect itself in this new nickelodeon of warfare? Unfortunately, the answer is a full-throated no. While we rush headlong into cyber age, Pakistan’s readiness to counter cyber threats continues to be alarmingly insufficient, putting the nation’s crown jewels in jeopardy by exposing them to breaches omnipotent to paralyze its economy, undermine its sovereignty and disrupt the fate of millions.

Imagine opening you eyes one fine day and there is a blackout, banks cannot carry out transactions and the government’s sensitive information has fallen into the clutches of the enemy. This is not a snapshot from the silver screen but an unsettling reality which looms large and nations across the world have often come across.

In 2021, fuel supplies across the East Coast in the USA were halted for approximately five days as a result of a ransomware cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline by a hacker group known as DarkSide. This incident shook one of the world’s most advanced economies. If a powerful nation like the USA is a sitting duck to such nefarious attacks, where do we stand? Can Pakistan manage to pay a ransom to cybercriminals if it falls prey to a large-scale cyberattack? What if our defense systems and critical infrastructure become captives?

Pakistan is no stranger to cyberattacks. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) encountered a cyberattack in October 2023, on account of an outdated Microsoft Hyper-V software, resulting in a 72-hour outage of its websites. In addition, the recent power blackout in January 2023 also gives testimony of Pakistan’s power sector’s vulnerability to potential cybersecurity breaches. Pakistan’s banking sector is also in the lion’s den. From January to October 2024, Kaspersky reported a 114 per cent increase in banking and financial malware attacks compared to the same period in the previous year. This is just the tip of the iceberg in an era where states and non-state actors alike have resorted to cyberattacks as a sought-after weapon to bring their sinister objectives to fruition.

Pakistan has made significant progress by elevating its position to the top-tier of the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) in 2024. Yet the country’s digital susceptibility is akin to leaving the front door wide open and providing an enemy a foothold. The evolving and complex nature of cyber technology necessitates a top-priority adaptive approach, one that is nimble enough to deal with the labyrinth of cyber technology and robust enough to weather the storm of fluxing cyberattacks. Pakistan’s cybersecurity endeavors are hamstrung by a shoestring budget and a skeleton cadre of well-trained professionals. The incumbent strategies like National Cybersecurity Policy 2021 and Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) although well-intentioned and lay the groundwork are often lackluster in their implementation. Moreover, Pakistan allocates a needle in the haystack for its cybersecurity and its commitment towards cybersecurity is akin to patch a leaky roof with a band-aid, too thin to manage the storm of ever-evolving cyber challenges, in contrast to its neighbors who pour billions to shield their digital borders. The country’s digital infrastructure is significantly exposed and its approach to respond to cyberattacks has often been reactive rather than proactive.

The repercussions of cold-shouldering cybersecurity are far-flung. One cyber-attack can block the functioning of the entire country, percolating through the economy, critical infrastructure and national defence, ultimately eroding public trust. Cyber-espionage can disrupt military operations by accessing classified intel and even by exploiting or destroying key technological assets. Our defence systems and once-formidable weapons can be transformed into paperweights by a single perfectly timed strike. Pakistan, embroiled in a tumultuous and fragile political landscape, has already succumbed to disinformation campaigns prevalent on social media fomenting discord and exacerbating existing political and sectarian divisions, making it difficult for denizens to distinguish between the reality and falsehood. Can we choose to gamble with the nations’ stability? After all, in Pakistan, beggars can’t be choosers– inaction and over-caution are luxuries we can’t afford.

As the saying goes “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure”. Pakistan must adopt a proactive and an all-encompassing approach to guard its digital borders. The country should opt for a unified Cyber-Command which can serve as a centralized body integrating all branches of military (Navy, Air Force, Army).

This command would function as an epicentre for supervising cyber operations, strengthening both sword and shield in the dynamic sphere of offensive and defensive cyber warfare, and stand in as a swift-response task force to counteract cyber threats instantaneously. In addition, cyber ranges where recruits can practically pursue cyberwarfare simulations and drills must be developed.

It’s the beginning of the end. Today, cybersecurity is as important to national security as traditional defence. The world is moving in a new dimension where future wars will be fought in the virtual realm, not on conventional battlegrounds. Pakistan must act promptly or risk falling victim to this hushed battle. Will Pakistan answer the call of duty or will it remain a sitting duck? The countdown has begun and the choice is ours. Let’s pick wisely.

Our military doctrine must fully incorporate cybersecurity to establish a formidable and preemptive cyber deterrence frontline, making a bold statement about Pakistan’s commitment and readiness to protect its physical and virtual borders. Apart from military measures, the country must set an apt and skilled cyber-force as the North Star. Our youth should not only be armed with laptops but with necessary skills to shield the fortress of the homeland in times of need.

A synergistic cooperation between public and private sectors can foment innovation and threat intel sharing. Laws like PECA should be strengthened and new legal frameworks akin to cybersecurity must be adopted, agile enough to keep pace with the fickle terrain of cyberspace. It must also be ensured that implementation of these laws proves to be efficient and seamless, with rapid-response forces always on watch in case of a breach. Pakistan should also spearhead international cybersecurity pursuits and align with countries which can equip us with requisite tools and expertise to advance our digital defence as in an increasingly integrated environment, solo efforts wont bear fruit.

Cybersecurity is not exclusively the onus of the government; it’s a woven tapestry where each and every individual has a duty. The need of the hour goes beyond protection of the systems. Cultivation of a culture of consciousness and vigilance is the pressing requirement.

Our educational curricula should be “cybered”. Educational institutions can play a significant role by incorporating cyber-optimized literacy courses and initiatives. The print and social media can be equally utilized to spread the word about the importance of cybersecurity. A cognizant and vigilant youth would not only make informed decisions but will trailblaze the future of this digital battlefield. Another key aspect is the lack of investment. A skinflinty and overly frugal approach will be the harbinger of devastating consequences. An unforeseen successful cyber strike could drain millions, not to speak of the loss of trust and credibility. Investing in cybersecurity might appear extravagant at the moment but the cost of complacency is going to be much more pronounced.

