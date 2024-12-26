Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Spread Holiday Cheer With Surprising Gift To Chiefs Teammates

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce brought holiday cheer to Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and his girlfriend, Sheawna Weathersby, with thoughtful Christmas gifts. Weathersby shared the festive moment on her Instagram Story on December 25, showcasing beautifully wrapped presents under a Christmas tree, along with a card signed “Merry Christmas” from “Travis and Taylor.”

“So blessed & grateful this holiday season,” Weathersby captioned the photo, adding a cheerful, “Thank youuuu, Tay Tay!!!” Weathersby, who has been dating Jones since 2015, has previously expressed her admiration for the Cruel Summer singer, spending time with her at a Chiefs vs. Bengals game earlier this year.

Although Swift skipped the Chiefs’ Christmas Day game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 35-year-old singer has been actively supporting Kelce and his team. Since concluding her record-breaking Eras Tour on December 8, Swift attended Kelce’s December 21 game against the Houston Texans and even participated in a themed celebration of her tour days earlier.

The pop star has also spent time giving back, visiting Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City on December 12. During her visit, Swift signed Eras Tour books, posed for photos, and brightened the day for patients and their families. One parent shared the impact of Swift’s kindness, describing her as “kind, personable, and down to earth.”

Swift and Kelce’s holiday gestures reflect their growing bond and generosity, making this Christmas a memorable one for their loved ones and fans alike.