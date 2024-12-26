Empowering educators: UoG-HEC collaborative workshop concludes

GUJRAT: A month-long faculty training workshop successfully concluded here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat on Thursday. Organized by the ORIC, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan’s National Academy for Higher Education (NAHE), the workshop – ‘National Outreach Program for Higher Education Faculty’ – was a part of HEC’s extensive faculty development training series.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Mushahid Anwar was the chief guest of the closing ceremony. Other distinguished guests included NAHE Director Suleman Ahmed, Deputy Director Muhammad Saleem Qamar, UoG faculty deans, and participating teachers. The event was hosted by ORIC Director Prof. Dr Audil Rashid.

The workshop focussed on enhancing the mental, intellectual and technical capabilities of UoG faculty members, enabling them to deliver high-quality education amid rapidly changing technological landscapes.

As many as 30 faculty members from various departments participated in diverse teaching exercises and practical activities, improving their skills and abilities.

Emphasizing that teaching at a high level is a noble duty, Prof. Dr Muhammad Mushahid Anwar said teachers contribute to society by shaping the intellectual and mental framework of students, fostering positive societal change and nation-building. “An excellent teacher refines students’ leadership qualities,” he said.

Suleman Ahmed stressed that the actual role of teachers is to guide students to the pinnacle of academic success, in addition to shaping their character and personality. Practical training of teachers makes the educational process more beneficial for students.

Better educational and research outcomes can be guaranteed by aligning faculty skills with modern technical and vocational needs.

Dr Audil Rashid underscored the significance of faculty training.

“The freshness of knowledge and teaching techniques count a lot and always yield positive results for students,” Dr Audil said. He added that the feedback from teachers at the end of the training was encouraging. Dr Audil lauded the role of workshop resource persons in introducing new teaching techniques and methods to the faculty.

Teacher representatives Hamad Ismail, Dr Waqas Manzoor, Saadia Noreen and Dr Shahida Basheer praised the workshop’s high-quality content and modules. Prof. Dr Muhammad Mushahid Anwar presented certificates to all the teachers upon successful completion of the workshop.