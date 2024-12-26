Major martyred, 13 terrorists neutralised in three KP IBOs

Operations conducted in Bannu’s Jani Khel area, North and South Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army Major was martyred, while 13 Khariji terrorists were killed during three intelligence-based operations conducted in separate areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that three security operations were carried out in the wee hours of Thursday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation was conducted in general area Jani Khel, Bannu District on the reported presence of khwarij,” the statement read, adding that two terrorists were killed during the operation.

In the second operation, which took place in Noth Waziristan, “five khwarij were effectively neutralised by security forces.”

The ISPR added that eight terrorists were also injured in the operation.

However, during the fire exchange, 31-year-old Major Muhammad Awais “who was leading his troops from the front, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat (martyrdom),” the statement read.

Meanwhile, in the third operation in South Waziristan, six terrorists were killed after being engaged by security forces. Eight others were injured in the encounter, the ISPR said.

“Sanitisation operations are being carried out to eliminate any other kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement said.

Yesterday, thirteen terrorists were killed during fire exchange with security forces in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district, the military’s media wing reported on Wednesday.

A statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the security forces conducted the intelligence-based operation (IBO) in “general area Sararogha, South Waziristan District. The operation was conducted following reports about the presence of khwarij on December 24-25.

The ISPR said security forces effectively engaged “khwarij location, as a result of which, 13 khwarij were sent to hell”.

“Killed khwarij remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians,” the military said.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp surge in the number of attacks targeting security forces and other law enforcement agencies, particularly in Balochistan and KP, after the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke a ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022.

According to the interior ministry, in the past 10 months, 948 out of 1,566 terrorism incidents reported occurred in KP, resulting in 583 deaths (out of a total of 924 martyrdom).

PM lauds security forces for successful operation

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday lauded the security forces for successful operations against the Khawariji terrorists in Bannu and North and South Waziristan.

He appreciated the security forces for eliminating 13 Khawariji terrorists in these operations. He paid tribute to Major Muhammad Awais of Pakistan army for embracing martyrdom while countering the terrorists in North Waziristan.

He prayed for the elevation of ranks of martyred Major Awais in heaven and condoled with the bereaved family.

He said the whole nation saluted martyred Major Awais and was determined to eradicate terrorism in all forms.